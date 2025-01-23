Maryland grand jury indicts suspect in crash that killed Vikings player Khyree Jackson, 2 others

A Maryland grand jury returned a 13-count indictment against a driver accused of killing Vikings player Khyree Jackson and two others last summer.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the charges against Cori Clingman for her alleged role in the July 6 crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, an eastern suburb of Washington, D.C.

Maryland state police say Clingman was speeding in an Infiniti Q50 on Route 4 when she attempted to change lanes, hitting a Dodge Charger and a Chevrolet Impala.

The Charger, occupied by Jackson and his Wise High School classmates, 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton Jr., veered off the road and hit several tree stumps before coming to a stop.

Clingman and the driver of the Impala were unharmed, but none of the men inside the Charger survived.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

“Each of their lives was special, important and a tragic loss for their families and our community,” Braveboy said of Jackson, Hazel and Lytton during a news conference. “… These were three young men who had gotten it right in life, who had amazing, bright futures ahead of them.”

Charges against Clingman include counts of grossly negligent and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter related to driving under the influence and being impaired by alcohol.

Law enforcement arrested Clingman on Thursday, Braveboy said. She remains in custody and is awaiting a bond hearing.

“This just starts really our fight to get justice for these three young men, their families, Wise High School, the NFL and this entire community,” Braveboy said.

The Vikings drafted Jackson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Jackson came to Alabama in 2021 as a junior college transfer and transferred again to Oregon in 2022. He started 12 games for the Ducks and was a first-team All-Pac-12 Conference cornerback.