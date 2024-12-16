Many outdoor rinks around the metro set to open this week

Many Minnesotans love to get outside and embrace winter, and this year, the weather seems to be cooperating. Several outdoor rinks around the metro are supposed to open this week.

In Minneapolis, city officials plan to open the 43 rinks at 20 different locations this weekend — just in time for the Minneapolis Public Schools’ winter break. If the weather continues to cooperate, it will be the earliest the rinks have opened in almost a decade.

Jeremy Barrick with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says they need a steady streak of freezing temperatures, and so far, the weather has “mostly” cooperated.

“We need the ground to freeze first and foremost. You need ten to 14 days of below zero,” he said.

Checking outdoor rinks around the metro: In St. Paul refrigerated outdoor rinks are already open.

In Bloomington, they are aiming to open all outdoor rinks on Dec. 16, while in Edina, they are set to open on Dec. 18.

Most cities aim to keep their rinks open until mid-February, but again… It all depends on the weather.

