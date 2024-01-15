Man’s giving spirit remembered after deadly ice accident on Mille Lacs: ‘He was exactly like Santa to everyone’

For more than 40 years Richard Gadbois, known as “Dickie” to his friends, was a fixture on Mille Lacs Lake as he ran a year-round fishing business.

Gadbois died on Friday morning, according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, when his small SUV broke through the ice.

“He looked like Santa, and he was exactly like Santa to everyone,” Karina Johnson said of Gadbois’ giving spirit to the community. “He was everyone’s friend, if you ever needed help with anything he would be there for you.”

Investigators said the 80-year-old Isle man was out checking ice conditions on the lake when he fell through.

“It’s going to be hard not seeing him,” Johnson said at events for Wheel House Warriors, a nonprofit group. “We give back to veterans, active military, first responders and community heroes.”

Gadbois was a driving force in helping her start the organization several years ago and later assisting at fundraising events, according to Johnson. Every winter, Wheel House Warriors hosts a large ice fishing fundraising event out on the ice at Mille Lacs.

“He looked forward to this event every year, he was so excited once we started this organization,” Johnson said. “It really put a pep, a jump back in Dickie’s step, he was always so excited every year.”

At the fifth annual winter event, set for Feb. 9 through 11, friends will gather to remember Gadbois. Click here to learn more.

“He was that guy you met once and you could be his friend for life,” Johnson said. “I was blessed to have known him.”