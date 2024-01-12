Isle man dies after vehicle breaks through Mille Lacs

Authorities say a man is dead after his truck went through the ice late Friday morning on Mille Lacs Lake.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the Flagship Inn on Whistle Road around 10:52 a.m.

The caller told dispatchers the body of a man wearing a flotation device was in the water near that area, and a truck had fallen through the ice, which measured as being six inches thick.

Authorities add the caller was able to recover the man’s body and bring him to shore.

The man, identified as 80-year-old Richard Francis Gadbois of Isle, died at Mille Lacs Health System Hospital.

Mille Lacs County authorities stress ice conditions are not safe for vehicle traffic at this time across the state due to warm temperatures and rainy conditions persisting into the winter.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux will have more details during this evening’s newscasts.