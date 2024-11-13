Man whose murder conviction was vacated 16 years after killing of Minneapolis high school student speaks for first time

Barrientos-Quintana speaks after vacated conviction

A man whose conviction was vacated for murdering a Minneapolis teenager 16 years ago spoke out for the first time on Tuesday.

Edgar Barrientos-Quintana was found guilty in 2009 but earlier this year, the attorney general’s conviction review unit found convincing evidence of his innocence.

Barrientos-Quintana was released last week but this is the first time he shared the feeling of waiting for a life-changing moment like this.

Now a free man, he says he never gave up hope.

“I just didn’t know when and that’s the problem. You know it’s going to happen, but the system is so slow,” Barrientos-Quintana said.

Barrientos-Quintana was serving life with no parole for the murder of 18-year-old Roosevelt High School senior Jesse Mickelson. A judge vacated that 2009 murder conviction after he found the defense counsel’s representation was flawed.

The judge added that the prosecution failed to disclose crucial evidence.

The victim’s family supported the releases, saying after the case there was no way it could have been him.

“I gave him a big hug and I apologized even though he knows it’s not my fault. He lost a lot of years being wrongfully convicted and I just wanted to give my deepest sympathy,” said Tina Rosebear, Mickelson’s sister.

Minneapolis police released a statement expressing concern that the conviction was overturned based on a review of old evidence and not new information.

MPD says they remain committed to holding Mickelson’s killer accountable.