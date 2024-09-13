Man who stabbed wife to death at Bible study in St. Paul sentenced to 33 years

A St. Paul man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife to death during a Bible study last year will now serve a 33-year-long sentence.

Robert Castillo, 41, was sentenced on Friday in Ramsey County District Court. He had pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder earlier this year for the death of 41-year-old Corrina Woodhull.

Charging documents state Castillo and Woodhull were attending a weekly Bible study the evening of March 21, 2023, at Castillo’s sister’s home on the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue East in St. Paul. Castillo’s sister told police her brother kissed Woodhull and whispered something in her ear; Woodhull shook her head no, and Castillo proceeded to pull out a hunting knife and stabbed her more than 20 times.

Castillo’s sister said other people at the Bible study had to pull Castillo off of Woodhull and subdue him.

As officers placed Castillo in custody, he asked, “Is she going to be OK?” Woodhull was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.