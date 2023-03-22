St. Paul Police: Woman fatally stabbed, is the city’s second domestic-related homicide of 2023

Police say a woman is dead following a stabbing late Tuesday in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue East around 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed in her upper body, and witnesses holding a man, identified by police as a suspect. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the woman died at Regions Hospital.

Police add this is the eighth homicide of the year, and the second domestic-related homicide of the year, in St. Paul.

The ages and names of those involved haven’t been released.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the stabbing.

No other information was immediately provided.