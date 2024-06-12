Man suspected of killing 8-year-old Burnsville boy was his father, police confirm; Family remembers boy as hero

The man suspected of shooting a young boy in Burnsville last week was his father, police confirmed on Wednesday.

8-year-old Amir Harden’s father turned the gun on himself after allegedly shooting his son, police said.

Amir died a few days later, and his father remained in critical condition as of this report.

Amir’s mother Cherish Edwards, speaking with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Wednesday, said her son carried a larger than life personality in his 8-year-old body.

“He was funny, he was real funny,” Edwards said. “He was a leader, he was really protective of his siblings. Real athletic, real energetic.”

“He was a special kid,” added Edwards’ father and Amir’s grandfather, Deon Edwards.

Deon and Cherish held each other close as they spoke.

“We always knew he was gonna be on TV one day well, we never thought it was gonna be like this,” Edwards added through tears.

Amir will be forever remembered as a martyr, his mother and grandfather said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, but they do not believe Amir was meant to be the target. Cherish Edwards on Wednesday said that she was.

“The guilt I feel. That bullet was for me and not my child,” she said.

“He tried to wrestle the gun out of his dad’s hand,” she continued. “I told him to leave. I said, ‘Amir, go run. Run to the neighbor’s, go outside.’ And he said, ‘No, Mommy, I’m not leaving you here.'”

Then, the gun went off, Edwards said.

“His dad turned around and shot at me and missed, and hit my son in the head.”

Shortly after, he turned the gun to his own head, she said.

The scene unfolded in front of Amir’s four siblings, the oldest just 11-years-old.

“My daughter said, ‘Daddy no.’ He did it anyway.”

Edwards created a gofundme, asking for community support to help with memorial expenses and to move her and her kids somewhere new.

“I don’t want him to be forgotten,” she added. “He was only eight, and he had so much potential. He was gonna be somebody. Now, I’ll never know.”

Credit: Cherish Edwards Credit: Cherish Edwards Credit: Cherish Edwards

She also had a message for other women living in situations involving domestic violence: “With his father, we didn’t fight all the time. I didn’t get hit all the time, but you just never know how unstable a person is.”

“I know a lot of women try to see the good, especially when you have children with that person, or you think you’re alone or you don’t have help, and you can’t leave, you feel stuck. You know? I didn’t want my family to be the example of what can happen. But unfortunately we are.”

The alleged shooter’s name has not officially been released as of this report, because he remains in critical condition and has not been arrested, police said.

If he survives, criminal charges will be considered, a city spokesperson added.