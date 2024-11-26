Man shot nearly a month ago in St. Paul dies of his injuries; 2 in custody

A man who was shot on Oct. 30 has died of his injuries, according to St. Paul police.

Oscar Lee Covington, 42, died on Tuesday at Regions Hospital, police said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Rice Street around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 30. There, they found Covington with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was brought to the hospital.

Edward G. Robinson, 43, and Erica Ruth Hampton, 42, were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out for their mug shots and court documents.

Police added that they are working with the Attorney’s Office for additional charges.

This is the 30th homicide of the year in the city.