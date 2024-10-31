No arrests made in Wednesday shooting that left man hurt in St. Paul

The St. Paul Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday.

Officers said they learned of the shooting around 5:45 p.m. and found a man who had been shot in his abdomen near the 800 block of Rice Street.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police believe is a non-life-threatening injury.

At this time, St. Paul police said no arrests have been made. No word on what led up to the shooting.