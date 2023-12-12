Man set to be sentenced Tuesday for woman, baby’s death

Man to be sentenced Tuesday for woman, baby's death

The man charged in the murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Donte McCray, 33, of St. Louis Park, was charged in the death of 31-year-old Kyla O’Neal and her baby boy outside the Amazon facility in Lakeville earlier this year, just days before she was supposed to give birth.

McCray entered a guilty plea for two counts of second-degree murder back in October. If the judge approves that plea, McCray will spend more than 25 years behind bars.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Lakeville police were called to a parking lot outside of the Amazon fulfillment center in January, where they found a pregnant O’Neal, adding she had been shot.

O’Neal died at a hospital, but doctors were able to deliver her young son, who she had planned to name Messiah. However, he died just days later.

Court documents say McCray was in a relationship with O’Neal and was Messiah’s father.

However, McCray told police he and O’Neal had been arguing most of the day because he recently had another child with another woman while O’Neal was pregnant.

Surveillance video later showed O’Neal re-parking in the lot and bumped into McCray.

Court documents add McCray later admitted he was angry the car door had hit him, so he pointed the gun at O’Neal and fired, claiming he didn’t know there was still a round in the chamber.

Tuesday’s sentencing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Dakota County courthouse.

