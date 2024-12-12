Man sentenced to over 13 years for Robbinsdale crash that killed woman, injured her husband

A man has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison after causing a crash in Robbinsdale that killed one person and seriously injured another while fleeing police.

Quintin Leon Hudson, 21, was sentenced to 165 months (13.75 years) after pleading guilty to one count of fleeing a peace officer resulting in death and one count of fleeing a peace officer resulting in great bodily harm.

Court records state that in October, Hudson pleaded guilty to the two counts of fleeing a peace officer in exchange for one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation being dismissed.

As previously reported, an officer on patrol first saw Hudson driving a Tesla on 42nd Avenue North, going 55 mph in a 30 mph zone on July 8, 2023, according to charging documents.

The officer started to pursue the Tesla, which increased its speed and fled, the criminal complaint states. Eventually, the Tesla turned onto Orchard Avenue and rapidly accelerated, and the officer chose to stop the pursuit for public safety reasons.

The Tesla was going between 70 and 90 mph when it blew through a stop sign, ultimately slamming into the Gerdings’ minivan, which had the right of way, at 36th Avenue.

RELATED: Family mourning loss of mother of 2 grateful for outpouring of support

The Gerdings had to be extricated from the van before being rushed to a hospital. Emily, who was driving at the time, was pronounced dead at the hospital. John was in a coma for a few days, was intubated, suffered a traumatic brain injury and had brain bleeding, court documents state.

“My thoughts are with Emily’s family, especially her husband, John, and their children,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. “John and Emily worked as special education teachers. They made a difference in the lives of so many members of our community. While the impact of this tragedy is most acutely felt by Emily’s family, our community now suffers as well. Mr. Hudson’s reckless actions took one life and affected many more. This sentence holds him accountable and will protect our community.”