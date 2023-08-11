Man sentenced to 30 years for Minneapolis shooting that killed 12-year-old London Bean

A Minneapolis man received a lengthy prison sentence Friday in connection to a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy back in 2021.

Jeremiah Marquise Grady was sentenced to just over 30 years (367 months) in prison for the murder of London Bean.

Grady pleaded guilty to the charge back in May.

Bean was found shot near Eighth Avenue North and Aldrich Avenue North on Sept. 8, 2021.

Court documents state that a witness told police she saw Bean and another boy fighting when Grady came around from the back of a home, pointed a gun and started firing. Two bullet holes were also found in the car that the witness was inside and a window was shattered but no other injuries were reported.

Police later identified Grady as the older brother of the boy who was fighting with Bean before the shooting.