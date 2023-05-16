Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy and firing at bystanders

A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of a 12-year-old in 2021.

Court records show Jeremiah Marquise Grady, 20, admitted to shooting and killing 12-year-old London Michael Bean after a fight involving Bean and Grady’s family member.

Witnesses also reported being shot at by Grady as they tried to flee the area, and that their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Grady also pointed the gun at several other people during the incident, according to court documents.

Documents show that Grady agreed to plead guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree attempted murder. In exchange, he is expected to be sentenced to around 30 years (367 months) for second-degree murder and 183 months for attempted murder, which will be served concurrently.

Grady was facing a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for Bean’s murder.

His sentencing date is set for Aug. 11.

The criminal complaint states that Minneapolis police responded to reports of a shooting at Eighth Avenue North and Aldrich Avenue North on Sept. 8, 2021. Responders then found Bean, who was shot in his abdomen and chest. Bean died after being taken to the hospital.

Witnesses described the shooter as a thin Black male wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. One witness told investigators that she was sitting in a back seat of a vehicle with her grandfather, who was in the driver’s seat at the time of the shooting.

That witness, a juvenile, said she saw both Bean and another juvenile fighting, and then Grady came from around the back of his residence, pointed a gun at everyone in the area at the time and yelled “Yeah! Wassup!” People then began to run, and Grady started to fire his weapon. He approached Bean and shot him two times, according to court documents.

The witness then told her grandfather to drive away, and as the vehicle pulled away, Grady fired his weapon at the car, the complaint states. Police say they found two bullet holes near the rear passenger door where the witness was sitting, and a window was also shattered from the bullets. Neither the witness nor her grandfather was hurt.

Police identified Grady through his Facebook account and then learned that Grady is the older brother of the juvenile who was fighting with Bean before the shooting. Officers also learned that Grady had recently bought a gun after finding a social media post of him boasting about it an hour after the shooting took place.