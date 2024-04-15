Man killed in Chanhassen assault identified

The man who died in an apparent “violent assault” in Chanhassen was publicly identified on Monday.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Erik Berger of St. Paul was the man killed on Friday.

Authorities say Berger’s parents found him lying on the floor in the garage area on Friday afternoon, called 911 and started CPR. However, he died at the scene.

Investigators tracked a person of interest to a home in Minneapolis later the same day but found the person dead, the sheriff’s office says. That person is believed to have died from a self-inflicted wound.

While the investigation remains active, the sheriff’s office confirmed on Monday that Berger and the person of interest knew each other and there isn’t any further danger to the public.