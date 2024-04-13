Authorities conducting death investigation in Chanhassen

Officials are conducting a death investigation in Chanhassen that took place Friday afternoon.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office reports that at 3:52 p.m., they received a 911 call for an unknown medical situation on the 8100 block of Audubon Road in Chanhassen.

Authorities arrived on scene and found a 33-year-old man from St. Paul lying on the floor in the garage area. Evidence suggests a violent assault occurred, according to officials.

Deputies learned that the victim’s parents found their son lying on the floor in the garage and started performing CPR.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim’s name will be released at a later time.

In addition, a person of interest was identified by police and later found dead at a home in Minneapolis. That person’s name is being withheld until proper identification can be made by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no further danger to the public.

The incident is under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota BCA, MPD, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Chanhassen Fire Department and Ridgeview Ambulance Service also assisted in the incident.