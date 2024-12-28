Man dies after stabbing by bus shelter in Minneapolis; suspect in custody

Authorities say that a man has died after being stabbed near a bus shelter in downtown Minneapolis earlier this week.

On Monday, just before midnight, Minneapolis officers and Metro Transit police found a man in his 30s with life-threatening stab wounds near a bus shelter at Nicollet Avenue and Fifth Street South.

The man was brought to the hospital but later died from his injuries, according to Minneapolis police.

Witness statements and surveillance footage indicate that 58-year-old Joseph Eugene Davis attacked the victim while he was talking to someone else at the bus stop. The victim shoved Davis away, and Davis pursued the victim as he backed up.

Court records say the victim was holding an object and took “a defensive posture” as Davis approached again, striking Davis with the object. As the victim tried to gather some items from the bus shelter, Davis allegedly cut him off and proceeded to swing at him. Video shows Davis leaving the area on a bus while the victim collapses to the ground.

Police later arrested Davis in the Uptown area, near Colfax Avenue South and Lake Street, early Tuesday morning.

On Friday, Davis was formally charged with first-degree assault and taken into custody at the Hennepin County Jail. Updated charges will be submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victim at a later time.

“I am grateful to the officers and investigators who worked quickly to bring justice for the victim and his family,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “While nothing can bring back this man, I hope that our work brings some sense of justice for his family during this difficult time.”