Man seriously injured in stabbing at Nicollet Mall

A man in his 30s was seriously injured in a stabbing that occurred near a bus shelter at Nicollet Mall Monday night, Minneapolis police said.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 11:53 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and South 5th Street. There, they found a man with a potentially life-threatening stab wound and he was brought to the hospital.

Authorities tracked the suspect via a camera and arrested him near the intersection of Colfax Avenue South and Lake Street. The man, 58, was brought to the hospital for an injury he sustained before his arrest and was then booked into Hennepin County Jail.