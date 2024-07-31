Man convicted of charges in deadly Apple River stabbing to be sentenced Wednesday

Nicolae Miu is scheduled to be in court at 8:30 a.m.

The man who was found guilty of stabbing several people on the Apple River in St. Croix County two years ago will be sentenced on Wednesday morning.

The July 30, 2022, stabbing left 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead and four adults injured.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in April, a jury convicted Miu of reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and battery after about seven hours of deliberations.

Prosecutors said the incident was sparked by an argument between Miu and two different groups of tubers on the river, and a key piece of evidence in the case was a cell phone video, which captured a majority of that argument and the deadly attack.

Miu’s defense argued it was a 13 against one situation that day, and that Miu ultimately feared for his life. However, the jury decided otherwise after about seven hours of deliberations.

