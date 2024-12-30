Man charged in connection with November gas station shooting in Minneapolis

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Nov. 25 in Minneapolis.

Martaveis Lamier Roberts of Minneapolis faces one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

As previously reported, officers were called to the Full Stop gas station near the intersection of North Lowry and Logan avenues on a report of a shooting.

Hussanee Abdul-Malik Harris, 23, was found at the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed a man approaching Harris before pistol-whipping and shooting him, court documents state.

The shooter was also seen arriving at the gas station in a Ford SUV — investigators say Roberts was the driver of the SUV.

Roberts and Harris were previously seen arguing on the surveillance video, seemingly over both of them trying to sell drugs to the same people.

Roberts then left the scene and returned with a passenger in his car.

Court documents allege that the passenger of the vehicle was the one to shoot Harris and that Roberts was seen on the video watching the shooting occur.

Roberts and the shooter, who was not identified in court documents, drove off in the SUV.