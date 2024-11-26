1 dead in shooting outside north Minneapolis gas station

A man died after he was shot outside a gas station late Monday morning in north Minneapolis, police say.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting just before noon at the Full Stop gas station near the intersection of North Lowry and Logan avenues.

Emergency responders found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died.

Investigators say “words were exchanged” between the victim and another man, who then drew a gun and fired it before running away.

The victim’s identity will be released at a later time.

Police say they haven’t made any arrests and are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or leave a confidential tip online.