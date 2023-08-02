Man charged in connection to weekend Amber Alert

A 41-year-old Brainerd man is now charged with one felony and two misdemeanors after allegedly violating an order of protection and taking a 2-year-old child in central Minnesota last weekend.

Court records show Scott Peter Henrikson was formally charged in Crow Wing County Court Tuesday with one count of depriving another of custodial rights, one count of violating an order for protection and one count of obstructing the legal process.

A criminal complaint says Henrikson, the child and the child’s mother were in Becker on Saturday and the mother claimed Henrikson punched her in the stomach while they were in her vehicle. The complaint adds Henrikson then allegedly hit the child in the legs.

That’s when the woman got out of the vehicle to get help and Henrikson allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with the child in the back seat. According to court documents, Henrikson isn’t allowed to have contact with the child except as indicated in an order for protection that is in effect until March 1, 2025.

An Amber Alert was then issued to help find the boy and Henrikson.

The document goes on to say that law enforcement was later called to a home on Highland Scenic Road in Baxter just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 30 for a developing situation that involved the Amber Alert that had been sent out about an hour beforehand.

A report came in that Henrikson was barricaded in a garage on that road with the missing 2-year-old.

When officers arrived, they saw Henrikson and the vehicle that belonged to the child’s mother inside the garage and announced he needed to come out due to being under arrest; however, he didn’t comply. Police were eventually able to contact Henrikson over the phone and were able to determine the child was inside the garage and OK.

However, each time officers contacted him to have the child come out, the complaint states Henrikson’s behaviors escalated and he became more agitated. He allegedly made claims he was suicidal but wouldn’t hurt the child, the complaint states.

Eventually, officers went inside to get the child, who was returned to his family. Henrikson was then arrested.

RELATED: Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old is found safe, suspect in custody

Court records show Henrikson’s bail was set at $50,000 with conditions and $100,000 without conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Henrikson had prior warrants out for his arrest at the time of the incident, officials say.

If convicted of all three charges in Crow Wing County, Henrikson could spend up to just over three years behind bars and pay $8,000 in fines.