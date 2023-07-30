Amber Alert for 2-year-old abducted in Becker

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy out of Becker.

The Becker Police Department is searching for Liam Henrikson, 2, who is described as white, about 3 feet tall, weighs 22 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.



He was last seen wearing a black and blue t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes. According to a news release, he was abducted near highways 10 and 25.



Police are also looking for suspect Scott Henrikson, 41, in connection with this abduction. Police say he is approximately 6’2″, 207lbs and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Henrikson was last seen driving a white 2017 Jeep Renegade, Minnesota license number 928XYN. If you have any information about Liam Henrikson’s whereabouts, call the Becker Police Department at 763-765-3595 or dial 911.