Man accused of impaling cashier with gold club found incompetent

The 44-year-old who is accused of fatally impaling 66-year-old Robert Skafte with a golf club on Dec. 8 has been found incompetent, according to court records.

Taylor Justin Schulz was charged with second-degree murder. He has a review hearing scheduled for July 16.

As previously reported, video footage of Oak Grove Grocery showed Schulz enter the store, grab something from an aisle, and then come up to the counter — where Skafte was working as a cashier. “Almost immediately after approaching the counter, Defendant walked around the counter and physically attacked the victim, kneeing and punching the victim repeatedly,” a criminal complaint states.

After the attack, another customer came into the store and called 911 after seeing Skafte. A minute-and-a-half later, someone in the apartment building across the street told police that Schulz had run in with blood on his face and clothes.

Schulz was arrested after a six-hour stand-off.

According to Minnesota court records, Schulz was civilly committed in 2021 for being “at risk of harm” due to a “major mental illness.”