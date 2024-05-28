Mall of America to host Wolves watch party on Tuesday

Minnesota Timberwolves fans will be able to watch the team fight to stay in the playoffs on Tuesday night at the Mall of America, which is hosting a watch party.

A big screen showing the game will be up in the rotunda, and the mall will also have a DJ and giveaways.

Pre-party events begin at 7 p.m. before tip-off at 7:30. The game will be aired on TNT.

The Wolves are on the verge of being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, who have won the first three games in the best-of-seven series.

During the first two games, the Wolves lost by a combined four points. In game three, they lost by nine.

If the Wolves win on Tuesday, Game 5 will be held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Minneapolis.

Whoever advances will take on the Boston Celtics in the championship series, who won Monday night 105-102, sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The NBA Finals begin June 6 and will be aired on KSTP-TV.