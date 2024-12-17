Madison police to give update on Wisconsin school shooting that killed 2, wounded 6

Law enforcement in Madison, Wisconsin are digging into the life of a 15-year-old girl suspected of opening fire at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday. She was a student at the school.

The shooter, identified as 15-year-old Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

According to authorities, Rupnow used a handgun to shoot eight people inside a study hall classroom, killing a teacher and student. Six others were injured, and two of them are still fighting for their lives.

Social media accounts believed to be Rupnow’s show signs of a growing interest toward neo-Nazi violence and engagement in forums glorifying mass shooters. Minutes before the shooting, Rupnow posted a photo of a hand making an “OK” sign — sometimes used to signal white power.

Police searched Rupnow’s home and questioned her father — her mother is believed to be out of town. Authorities add that her parents are cooperating in the investigation.

Madison police are scheduled to give a live update at 1:15 p.m. Check back for a live stream.