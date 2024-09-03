Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan serves up school lunch in Northfield on students’ first day back

It’s the first day of school for many students across Minnesota.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan marked the day with a few stops at schools around the metro, including serving lunch at Greenvale Elementary School in Northfield alongside Minnesota Education Commissioner Willie Jett.

Their appearance was meant to highlight the state’s free school meal program, which is now entering its second year.

“We are hearing from teachers that it is making a difference,” Flanagan said.

She says programs like these are important because they can also help feed student achievement. New data released last week from the Minnesota Department of Education suggest the state is still playing catch up from COVID. For instance, attendance is one area that is rebounding, but still not up to pre-COVID rates.

Find your school’s report card using the Minnesota Department of Education dashboard.

“Attendance is one of those things that we know will help close the gap. When kids are in school, they are learning, they do better. Having meals at school — both breakfast and lunch — is super helpful for getting our kids into school,” she said.

State education leaders say they hope free school meals will have a positive impact on attendance. According to Flanagan’s office, last year they saw a 40% increase in the number of students across the state who took advantage of the free breakfast program.