Lowry Apartments tenants get days notice to vacate temporary housing as landlord terminates tenancy

The temporary emergency housing for tenants of the condemned Lowry Apartments in St. Paul is no longer covered as of Monday, according to a notice that surprised those affected residents on Saturday who thought they had a couple more weeks.

That written notice from Ramsey County arrived within a day of another notice shared with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS by the same few tenants. The latter reportedly came from acting landlord and building manager, Halverson and Blaiser (HB) Group, stating that their tenancy at The Lowry Apartments was terminated, and they will no longer be moving back into the recently boarded-up building on Wabasha Street in downtown St. Paul as previously expected.

Tenant Chris Garmon on Saturday said it feels like he and his neighbors have been left high and dry once again.

“I would say high and dry, very,” he continued.

Their former home has been at the center of concerning living conditions and failed building inspections for months, and on Dec. 9, the city condemned the building.

A letter provided by the City of St. Paul at the time said that HB Group had “agreed to provide up to 30 days of alternative housing for all the residents” and that the city and Ramsey County worked to get all 71 tenants into hotels within a couple days.

Two-and-a-half weeks later, first-floor windows of the Lowry Building were boarded up, and that notice from Ramsey County came in the mail, telling residents to check out of their provided hotel rooms on Monday.

According to the notice, tenant options as of Monday are to find an alternative place to stay or call the county about shelter services if they don’t have a place to go.

“This is so shocking,” Garmon reacted. “I mean, we only been there maybe, like, two weeks, maybe, at the temporary hotel.”

“This is less than 30 days, and you’re doing this on a Saturday? “Where these people gonna go?” reacted another tenant, Anthony Gibson.

“Essentially kicking people out. Can you get the money on the spot? Can you get the deposit on the spot? I mean, you kicking these people out. Where are they gonna go?”

“This is a holiday. It’s about to be a new year,” Garmon echoed. “Like, what are we supposed to do?”

A city spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that hotel stays would conclude on Monday, stressing that the county is available to assist those who don’t have an alternative place to go.

Meanwhile, residents showed us that separate notice from HB Group on Friday.

“Your tenancy has been terminated,” it read, crushing any expectations of an eventual return to The Lowry Apartments.

HB group did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

A letter provided by the City of St. Paul on Dec. 11 cited a conversation between city leadership and the company, which revealed recent setbacks reportedly to the efforts to repair the building, including an active plumbing leak and “significant damage and vandalism, theft of copper wire that resulted in numerous exposed/open electrical systems.”

At the time, there was no notion that residents would not eventually be able to return.

The most immediate concern for tenants on Saturday was that they thought they had a couple more weeks to sort things out and now, they aren’t sure what to do in the next two days.

“Ima pray on it,” Garmon said. “Ima prey on it and make sure that everything works out. Because I don’t know, I ain’t got no other option, right now.”

Read the full updated statement from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s office on Saturday below:

“Temporary emergency housing arrangements for residents of The Lowry concludes Monday, December 30. Ramsey County Housing Stability Department is available to assist individuals who do not have alternative housing options. Residents will also be able to work with the receiver to retrieve any personal belongings. The City of Saint Paul and Ramsey County continue to partner to support residents by providing resources and referrals.

The Lowry building is condemned and in foreclosure. As the court-ordered building receiver, Halverson and Blaiser Group is the acting landlord and building manager, responsible for the Lowry and its tenants. Additional questions should be directed to HBG management.”