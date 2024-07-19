LIST: Entities in Minnesota impacted by global tech outage

Here are some of the entities and services in Minnesota currently impacted by the global tech outage.

This list will be updated as outages become confirmed, or as services return to normal.

MSP Airport

North Memorial

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Metro Transit

City of White Bear Lake

Hennepin County

Washington County

Ramsey County

Wright County

Anoka County

Beltrami County

Blue Earth County

Minnesota Department of Homeland Security

Minnesota State Parks and Trails

Minnesota Department of Administration

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

Minnesota Department of Commerce

Minnesota Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement

Minnesota Department of Revenue

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Minnesota Department of Education

Minnesota Department of Human Services

Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry

Minnesota Department of Transportation

Minnesota Department of Public Safety

Minnesota Office of Higher Education

Minnesota State Patrol

Minnesota Judicial Branch

Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services

Minnesota Board of Accountancy

Careerforce MN

University of Minnesota

Stearn County Sheriff’s Office (Administrative number only)

Allina Health

Sanford Health

Be sure to check back frequently for updates.