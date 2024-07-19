LIST: Entities in Minnesota impacted by global tech outage
Here are some of the entities and services in Minnesota currently impacted by the global tech outage.
This list will be updated as outages become confirmed, or as services return to normal.
- MSP Airport
- North Memorial
- Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
- Metro Transit
- City of White Bear Lake
- Hennepin County
- Washington County
- Ramsey County
- Wright County
- Anoka County
- Beltrami County
- Blue Earth County
- Minnesota Department of Homeland Security
- Minnesota State Parks and Trails
- Minnesota Department of Administration
- Minnesota Department of Agriculture
- Minnesota Department of Commerce
- Minnesota Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement
- Minnesota Department of Revenue
- Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development
- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
- Minnesota Department of Education
- Minnesota Department of Human Services
- Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry
- Minnesota Department of Transportation
- Minnesota Department of Public Safety
- Minnesota Office of Higher Education
- Minnesota State Patrol
- Minnesota Judicial Branch
- Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services
- Minnesota Board of Accountancy
- Careerforce MN
- University of Minnesota
- Stearn County Sheriff’s Office (Administrative number only)
- Allina Health
- Sanford Health
