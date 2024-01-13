Lines formed before doors opened for state job hiring fair

The bitter cold of Saturday morning didn’t stop Minnesotans who were looking for a state job.

The One Dream, One Minnesota Career Fair had more than 900 people signed up for the Saturday event.

It’s one of the first state job fairs since Governor Tim Walz’s Executive Order 23-14 eliminated college degree requirements for around 75% of state government jobs.

Part of the order will also direct human resources managers and offices to shift their focus to allow applicants with relevant experiences and skills to be able to compete for jobs even if they don’t have a four-year degree.

Inside the Minnesota National Guard’s St Paul Armory state hiring officials set up tables from more than two dozen state departments and agencies that have current job openings.

The latest state data shows 3.1% of Minnesotans are unemployed, which is below the national unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Changing the degree requirements for certain state jobs will open more doors, according to Dr. Stephanie Burrage, Minnesota’s Chief Equity Officer.



"We're meeting everyone's needs as to where they are at and what they are looking for, let's be honest, to be economically sound, to take care of their families, to have a good living wage here in the state of Minnesota," said Dr. Burrage.