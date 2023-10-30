Walz to remove 4-year degree requirement for most state government jobs Monday

More than half of all government jobs for the State of Minnesota will no longer require a four-year college degree after Governor Walz signs an executive order Monday afternoon.

The governor’s office said Executive Order 23-14 will eliminate college degree requirements for more than 75% of state government jobs.

According to Walz’s office, the move will open job opportunities and expand the state’s workforce while making it easier for people in Minnesota to choose state service.

