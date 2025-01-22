Lawsuit alleges POST Board wrongfully released identities of 257 undercover officers

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association is suing the Minnesota Board of Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST Board) for reportedly releasing the identities of 257 undercover police officers.

The lawsuit states that it is vital that undercover officer’s identities remain confidential for several reasons, including:

For the safety of the officer and their family

For the effectiveness of investigations

For public safety an dtrust

To encourage cooperation with law enforcement

Additionally, the lawsuit states that the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act prohibits disclosing private data, which would include the identities of undercover officers.

While responding to a data request in 2024, the POST Board reportedly gave the identities of at least 257 undercover officers to the “Invisible Institute,” a nonprofit in Illinois. The information was also given to media outlets in Minnesota.

The Invisible Institute then created a public database of police officers that, unbeknownst to them, had the names of undercover officers. The database was widely publicized, according to the lawsuit.

MPPOA alleges that the MGDPA governs the POST Board and applies to the storage of information on undercover officers. The Association states in the lawsuit that the Board failed to adopt “appropriate security safeguards” and publicly released private data, violating MGDPA.

MPPOA is asking the judge to order the POST Board to comply the MGDPA in order to stop further dissemination of the data. The POST Board would also need to tell the undercover officers of the disclosure of their data and take steps to limit the use of the data.

MPPOA is also asking the POST Board to pay for attorney’s fees and “all further relief available in equity and at law.”

The POST Board sent 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the following statement in response to the lawsuit: