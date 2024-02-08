Lawmakers to push ‘North STAR Act’ in effort to make Minnesota a Sanctuary State by limiting cooperation with ICE

Lawmakers are set to call for the passing of the “North STAR Act” in Minnesota Thursday morning, a bill that would prevent local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Rep. Sandra Feist (DFL – New Brighton), and State Senator Omar Fateh (DFL – Minneapolis), the chief authors of the bill, will speak on what advocates say is “the urgency of passing the North STAR Act” during this legislative session. They will be joined by other members of the North STAR Alliance.

The news conference is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday inside the Minnesota State Capitol.

Proponents of the North STAR Act say that it will accomplish the following:

– Prohibiting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement by ensuring that ICE detainers, transfer requests, and 287(g) agreements are ignored.

– Mitigating data of Minnesota residents from being “sold or inappropriately acquired by immigration authorities or databases” for immigration enforcement

– Banning state government officials from acting as immigration enforcers and reducing interactions with law enforcement

– Building trust and inclusion between state officials and immigrant communities

Republican leaders in the state legislature sounded off on the bill as well on Thursday.

“Minnesotans want a secure border — not to turn our state into a magnet for illegal immigration. Sanctuary cities in other parts of the country have struggled with the surge in illegal immigration and caused a tremendous strain on housing, education, food shelves, health care, public safety, and other resources. Minnesotans simply do not support this extreme policy, especially at a time when we are seeing chaos at the border.” Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring), House Minority Leader

A news release from the North Star Alliance shared, in part, the following message:

“The North STAR Act aims to safeguard our vibrant yet targeted immigrant communities, addressing the challenges faced by non-citizens who contribute significantly to Minnesota. These individuals—our family members, neighbors, and friends—face obstacles that hinder their safety and well-being. Fear of disclosing immigration status prevents them from seeking vital assistance during crisis. Racial profiling leads to unwarranted detentions and deportations, perpetuating mistrust among citizens and non-citizens alike. Many have been robbed of their dignity and their right to live their lives free of fear. This bill seeks to remedy these injustices by restoring safety, trust, and respect to our communities.”

Last year, Governor Tim Walz passed legistlation expanding access to driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status.

There are currently 12 other states with similar legislation, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Washington, according to data from the Center for Immigration Studies.