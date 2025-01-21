Lawmakers to get update on bird flu’s impact in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is expected to give an update on how the bird flu is affecting the state during a meeting with lawmakers early Tuesday morning.

Last spring, more than a million birds in Minnesota were infected in a series of outbreaks. The flu has also impacted cows, continuing to affect prices at grocery stores.

The latest federal numbers show egg prices rose 38% nationwide last year.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, more than 1.3 million cases of the bird flu were detected in Meeker County alone last spring, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, making it the largest single producer outbreak in Minnesota over the last two years.

Back in December, Wisconsin health officials also reported a person tested positive for bird flu in Barron County, marking the first human case in the area.

Minnesota Dairy producers said that same month that at least nine cow herds were infected but have since recovered.

The USDA is now requiring dozens of states, including Minnesota, to send in raw milk for testing.

“It gives us the ability to know where viruses and probably just as important where the virus isn’t so we can dedicate our resources into virus elimination across the country,” said Keith Poulson, the director for Wisconsin’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

Lawmakers are expected to receive that update at 8:30 a.m.

