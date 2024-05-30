1.3 million cases of bird flu detected in Meeker County

Recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that over 1.3 million cases of avian influenza have been detected in Meeker County in the last month.

The birds impacted in Meeker County were primarily egg-laying birds, and the outbreak was detected on May 21.

It’s the largest single producer outbreak in the state in at least two years, according to the data.

The May 21 outbreak includes six commercial flocks of birds total, impacting over 1.4 million birds.

Flocks in Morrison and Stearns counties were also impacted, but only around 52,000 and 31,600 birds were impacted in each county, respectively.

Earlier this week, the department confirmed more than 4 million chickens in Iowa had the virus.

