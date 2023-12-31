Law enforcement increasing DWI patrols during New Year’s Eve celebrations

Law enforcement officials say they are noting an increase in DWI arrests this year, and officers are on high alert for the New Year’s Eve holiday.

Drivers can expect to see more patrols on the roads tonight.

Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) say they send messages every year discouraging drinking and driving, but despite this, arrests have gone up.

MSP said that as of Christmas Day, they’ve made 1,200 more DWI arrests in 2023 than in 2022.

MSP Lt. Jill Frankfurth said it’s frustrating as troopers continue to make more DWI arrests year after year.

“It’s so heartbreaking to go into someone’s home and tell them a loved one isn’t coming home ever again because of somebody’s bad decision,” Lt. Frankfurth said.

Anyone celebrating is encouraged to utilize public transportation or rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft instead.

Metro Transit will also be giving free rides starting at 6 p.m. Sunday and the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will also be participating.

Several buses will also run past midnight. The list can be found here.

Metro Transit will follow its holiday schedule on New Year’s Day, which is the same level of service as a typical Sunday.