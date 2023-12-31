Metro Transit extending light rail services for New Year’s Eve

Metro Transit announced that it is extending its hours of free rides on the light rail for New Year’s Eve through the Miller Lite Free Ride program.

The Green Line’s eastbound route will leave Target Field at 12:30 a.m. and its westbound route will leave Union Depot at 12:30 a.m.

The Blue Line’s northbound route will leave Mall of America at 12:09 a.m. and the southbound route will leave Target Field at 12:30 a.m.

There are also several buses that will run past midnight. The list can be found here.

Customers will be able to ride for free beginning at 6 p.m. Metro Transit said that Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will also be participating.

