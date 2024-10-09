Last flight out of Orlando ahead of Milton scheduled to arrive at MSP Wednesday morning

Some of those leaving Florida are headed to Minnesota, and the last flight is expected to arrive later on Wednesday morning.

As Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida’s western coast, roughly six million people are under evacuation orders due to the storm’s intensity.

While it is expected to weaken a bit before making landfall, it is currently a Category 5 storm, meaning it carries the potential for catastrophe.

Some of those leaving Florida are headed to Minnesota, and the last flight is expected to arrive later on Wednesday morning.

At least 25 flights heading to – or from – Florida have been canceled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as of Wednesday morning, with the majority of those being for Ft. Myers and Orlando.

Both airports are scheduled to shut down later in the day on Wednesday to prepare for the storm, but the final flight from Orlando is still expected to land at MSP around 9 a.m. According to the Orlando Airport, that flight is only one of about 15 still on the books to take off on Wednesday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was also at MSP on Tuesday, when one of the last flights out of Tampa landed in Minnesota, and caught up with Sherry Berger, a former Minnesotans who now lives in the Ft. Myers area.

“They got me on the last seat in the last plane. I was way in the back, I’m thankful to be here it was very stressful,” said Berger.

You can track Milton below.