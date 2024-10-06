How Minnesotans can help hurricane victims

Minnesotans looking to help people reeling from hurricanes in the southern part of the country can now send coats and other warm-weather supplies to those in need through a local campaign.

MNCares is directing people to send new or used coats, hats, mittens, gloves and scarves of all sizes to the French Broad River Academy at 1990 Riverside Drive in Ashville, North Carolina, 288804.

You can also send a personal water filter straw, Tyvek suits, PPE gloves, or rubber boots in any size. MNCares says that of those items, Tyvek suits, PPE gloves, and rubber boots are most needed.

DirectRelief, an aid organization, is accepting donations to support Hurricane Helene victims. Click HERE for more ways to help.

The American Red Cross is also offering resources for hurricane victims, and almost 500 people are currently helping on the ground. Click HERE to learn more about volunteer opportunities and HERE to donate to hurricane relief.

You can also donate through the Salvation Army HERE.

Additionally, those seeking to send financial donations can click HERE to donate through a nonprofit organization called Aerial Recovery Group. The nonprofit is made up of veterans and first responders who are currently on the ground in North Carolina.

People can also click HERE to donate to Halo Relief, a nonprofit that serves communities during natural disasters.

“A hurricane of this magnitude in Western North Carolina was unheard of,” said Lynne Russo, who grew up in the Midwest and has organized the MNCares campaign. “No one was told to evacuate, so when the devastation was so great and so widespread, it stranded many Western North Carolina residents, while also wiping out entire towns and completely flooding others. And now Western North Carolina is bracing for 40-degree lows next week. Something its residents weren’t prepared to tackle without power. I knew immediately the solution was to try to source as many coats and warm outer gear as possible, which lead me to think of how caring and generous Minnesotans are, and how together we could answer this call for help.”