KSTP/SurveyUSA poll: Minnesotans heading into Super Tuesday

A day before voters in Minnesota and more than a dozen other states participate in Super Tuesday, a new exclusive KSTP/SurveyUSA poll is giving an early glance at Minnesotans’ feelings.

The latest poll surveyed more than 1,837 registered voters and found that more than 68% of Minnesotans plan to vote in the state’s presidential primary on Tuesday. Of that total, 5% said they’ve already cast their ballot.

Of those likely to vote, 43% said they plan to vote a Republican ballot and 38% plan to vote a Democratic ballot, with the other 18% uncertain.

The results also show that the leading candidates in both parties appear to be gaining support among Minnesotans, as 79% of the likely Republican voters said they plan to support former President Donald Trump compared to 15% who chose Nikki Haley. A month ago, those figures were 76% to 14%.

Likewise, 76% of likely Democrat voters said they plan to support President Joe Biden while 7% chose Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips. A month ago, those figures were 70% to 9%.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have full coverage of Super Tuesday results on Tuesday night.