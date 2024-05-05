KS95 co-hosts remember longtime radio personality ‘Moon’ at annual Walk MS event

A fundraiser walk for multiple sclerosis on Sunday remembered “Moon” of KS95 Radio, who died in January from complications related to the disease.

Thousands of people packed Minnehaha Falls Park to show support at the annual Walk MS Event.

MS — also known as Multiple Sclerosis — is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, about a million people in the U.S. live with MS. That includes about 10,000 children worldwide.

Staci and Hutch with KS95 honored Larry “Moon” Thompson, who spent almost two decades on the KS95 station.

Moon was diagnosed with MS in 2005 and left the show in October 2019 to focus more on his health. He died from health complications related to MS earlier this year.

RELATED: ‘Moon,’ longtime KS95 radio personality, dies after long battle with MS

To listeners and coworkers alike, he was known for his positive, energetic and caring personality.

“It was tough for him because he didn’t talk about it at first, but once he felt comfortable telling the world about it and helping people understand it. He did a lot of things for people,” said Staci Matthews, KS95 Radio Show co-host. “So many of our listeners who have MS or family members with it. He would just give them… his phone number he would talk with them and email back and forth.”

The goal is to raise $655 million nationwide through these events. The funds will be used for research and services for people living with MS.