Kidney donor participating in Twin Cities has message for runners

Marathoner on a mission

It’s going to be warm this weekend for the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.

A 41-year-old man who has run more than 40 long-distance races, including an ultra-marathon just months after donating a kidney, is planning on running in Sunday’s race.

Matt Cavanaugh, CEO of the National Kidney Donation Organization, recently retired after 25 years in the U.S. Army and says he isn’t fazed by the expected 85-degree temperatures forecasted for this weekend’s marathon.

RELATED: Twin Cities Marathon runners cautioned about heat ahead of weekend event

The St. Paul native is the president of the National Kidney Donor Organization, a mentorship group for people who’ve donated kidneys as well as those considering it.

Two years ago, Cavanaugh donated one of his kidneys at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside of D.C.

Now, he hopes to spread the message that yes, you can as a living kidney donor.

“You have this boosted psychological sense that like I did something for someone and that means something, and it reminds you how fragile and important life is,” Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh is on a mission to run 12 marathons this year, including the Twin Cities Marathon for the first time.

“I think it really illustrates that donating a kidney doesn’t have to change your life,” said Dr. Vanessa Humphreyville, a transplant surgeon at the University of Minnesota.

Cavanaugh’s participation on Sunday is sponsored by the National Kidney Registry with additional support from the University of Minnesota Transplant Center. He hopes to complete the race in the morning before the heat gets too intense.

Humphreyville advised runners to take advantage of the extra water stations at the race, especially those with one less kidney than normal.

“Whether you got one kidney or two, the heat still feels the same,” Cavanaugh said.