Vikings coach O’Connell notes WR Jefferson absent at start of voluntary offseason workouts

Monday is the first day for the Vikings’ 2024 voluntary offseason workouts, and like last April, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is not at TCO Performance Center. Jefferson did attend last year’s mandatory June mini-camp. Contract extension talks continue between Jefferson’s representation and the Vikings’ front office.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters on Monday and noted, “My hope is that we can get him (Jefferson) around the team.”

O’Connell also addressed all the private quarterback workouts he’s been part of this pre-draft process. The next one will come Thursday in Louisiana with LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

“Form relationships with the guys,” O’Connell said. “Getting them on the grass and seeing how they respond to my coaching style.”

The Vikings have picks 11 and 23 in the 1st round of the NFL Draft, which is set for Thurs. Apr. 25th. There has been chatter about trying to move up into the top-5 for Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, or Michigan’s JJ McCarthy.

O’Connell was asked about TE TJ Hockenson’s rehab progress and said he’s excited about how he’s attacked the process.

Hockenson suffered a season-ending ACL and MCL injury in a late December loss vs. the Lions. He underwent surgery a few weeks later. His availability for the start of the 2024 season is to be determined. But, he’s expected to return at some point before the year is over.