J.J. McCarthy out for the year following surgery

Following surgery on Wednesday, Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be out for the rest of the season.

Going in for a right knee surgery on Wednesday for a torn meniscus, McCarthy’s path for recovery could only be speculated on. Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters Tuesday, the first-round draft pick’s recovery could last only a few weeks, to multiple months depending on the severity of the injury.

While the operation was a success, O’Connell told reporters that McCarthy required a full repair, which will sideline the quarterback for his rookie season.

“It was a successful procedure, but it did reveal that a repair was necessary which will end J.J.’s 2024 season,” O’Connell said.

While not expected to be the starter heading into the 2024 season, the Vikings had hoped McCarthy would be able to develop during the season under NFL veteran Sam Darnold, the presumptive starter.