‘It’s heartwarming’: Departments sell bracelets to support families of fallen Barron County officers

The Chetek and Cameron police departments continue to remember Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel, who were both killed last month during a traffic stop in northwest Wisconsin.

The departments are selling memorial bracelets with badge numbers 614 and 608 to fundraise for the officers’ families.

“It’s heartwarming, it really is,” Chetek Police Lt. Jessica Larson said. “The community stands behind us 100%. It’s just been a blessing to see people coming in and out.”

The police department staff have seen folks coming up to the department on 101 Moore St. to buy the $5 memorial bracelets or reach out on social media from the U.S. and Canada to place an order.

“We knew her. She’d always come by on patrol. It was nice to see somebody familiar,” said Rico Figaro, a Chetek man who came to buy several bracelets. “There’s nothing better … to help the family.”

The two police officers and a suspect in Barron County, Wisconsin, were killed during an exchange of gunfire at a traffic stop, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

There are special flags that remain in downtown Chetek, along with blue ribbons to remember the officers who lost their lives protecting residents.

“Em would want us to keep going. She loved this job and the people we are here to serve and protect,” Larson said. “We love this job, just some days are harder, but we are getting forward together, that’s what our fallen friends would want us to do.”

Chetek police are shipping bracelets for people who can’t pick them up in person. Visit the department’s Facebook page for more information on how to purchase bracelets for Officer Breidenbach’s family.

Bracelets to benefit Officer Scheel’s family are only currently sold at the Village of Cameron government office at 300 N. First St.