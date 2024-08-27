Isanti, Long Lake area hit hard by Monday night’s storm

Joe Mazan KSTP

Monday night’s storm hit Isanti and Long Lake hard.

High winds toppled several trees in the area knocking out power.

A tree fell onto Joel Bazey’s home.

“I came out and seen this and said, ‘Oh my word,'” Bazey said. “I can’t watch it on the news. I have no power.”

The storm tore down several trees along Long Lake, ripped apart docks, and even flipped over several pontoon boats.

Neighbors are being told it could take a day or two to get their power back on.

