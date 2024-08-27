Isanti, Long Lake area hit hard by Monday night’s storm

Monday night’s storm hit Isanti and Long Lake hard.

High winds toppled several trees in the area knocking out power.

A tree fell onto Joel Bazey’s home.

“I came out and seen this and said, ‘Oh my word,'” Bazey said. “I can’t watch it on the news. I have no power.”

The storm tore down several trees along Long Lake, ripped apart docks, and even flipped over several pontoon boats.

Neighbors are being told it could take a day or two to get their power back on.

