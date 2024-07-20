INTERVIEW: Minneapolis Aquatennial

The famous Minneapolis Aquatennial kicks off this upcoming Wednesday, July 24.

The event will feature 70 floats, a torchlight parade, and fireworks, renowned as among the best in the country.

The event will run from July 24 until Saturday, July 27, and will feature live music, a ski water show, markets, and more throughout Minneapolis.

Details can be found on the Aquatennial website or by watching 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ interview with Adam Duininck, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.