INTERVIEW: Irish Fair returns next week on Harriet Island

The annual Irish Fair in St. Paul, one of the largest Irish festivals in the country returns to St. Paul.

The event begins Friday, August 9, until Sunday, August 11.

The event will feature six stages for Irish music and dance, pub tents for refreshments, a sports field for soccer, hurling, and camogie demonstrations, marketplace tents and various other areas for kids’ activities and cultural programming.

The video above features 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ interview with Irish Fair of Minnesota Board Chair Tom Whelan, which provides more information on the Irish Fair.

You can also visit the Irish Fair Website for a full schedule of the weekend’s events.