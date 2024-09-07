INTERVIEW: Indeed Party Fest 2024

Indeed Brewing Company in Northeast Minneapolis is looking to celebrate this month to throw a number of celebrations later this month.

The brewing company will host Party Fest 2024 at its northeast Minneapolis taproom, featuring five days of separate celebrations.

It begins with Indeed We Can Fest, followed by Oktoberfest, THC Fest, Francis Fest and ending with Family Fest

Ryan Bandy, the Chief Business Officer of Indeed Brewing Company, said they wanted the festivals to be even bigger and better than years past to properly send off summer and welcome in the fall weather.

Party Fest 2024 begins on September 11 and will run through September 15.