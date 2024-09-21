INTERVIEW: Forgotten Star hosts Vikings watchparty during Oktoberfest

As the fall season comes to a head, many of our favorite autumn-themed activities are returning.

Pumpkin patches, apple picking, and leaf watching are just some of the fun things one can do this fall. Sometimes, it’s difficult to get to everything you want to do.

However, for football fans and Oktoberfest attendees, that task will be much easier at Forgotten Star Brewing Company this weekend.

On Sunday, the brewery will host the final day of its Oktoberfest celebration with a Vikings Football watch party.

The event will feature plenty of activities for free, Oktoberfest drinks, and, of course, the Vikings Football game.

More information on the event can be found here.